President Trump late Saturday suggested the FBI could have stopped the shooter who killed 17 people and injured 14 others at a High School this week if they spent less time working on the Russia investigation.

"Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!" Trump tweeted









His comment comes after the FBI said Friday that it had failed to follow "protocols" when it received a tip earlier this year about 19-year old Nikolas Cruz, the alleged shooter who went on a rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla on Wednesday.

In January, a person close to Cruz called the FBI's public tipline and raised concerns about his gun ownership, desire to kill and warned of a possible school shooting.

But the FBI never reported the tip to its Miami field office or investigated the claim, the bureau said Friday.

Many lawmakers have called for an investigation of the FBI since it was first reported that they were tipped off about the alleged gunman being a possible threat.

Robert Mueller Trump's tweet also comes after the Friday indictments from Special Councel's team charged that 13 Russian nationals and three Russian organizations attempted to sow discord in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.